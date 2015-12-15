Digital English Language Learning Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview, Growth Forecast To 2027

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027.

The Digital English Language Learning market has recently witnessed a significant adoption in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and others. The growth in adoption of the Digital English Language Learning is attributed to several factors such as increasing trend of digital education system, increasing number of immigrants for higher education, increasing number of on-site jobes, and others.

There has been constant advancements in the Digital English Language Learning. VIPKid announced a strategic partnership with Scholastic in China which would Scholastic in China which would allow thousands of Scholastic titles to be accessible to VIPKid’s learners in China. The stories would be added to the VIPKID’s library collection and would support the company’s proprietary curriculum. VIPKid also launched V+ a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of the company’s curriculum, technology, and global reach. The V+ initiative broadened VIPKid’s education offerings and included six separate product line that would deliver content to PreK-12 students.

Some of the key companies operating in Digital English Language Learning market across the globe include BABBEL, BUSUU LTD, CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS, CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC, DUOLINGO, EF EDUCATION FIRST, ELSA, CORP, HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT, MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION, INC., MONDLY, MACMILLAN (SPRINGER NATURE), NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC, OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, PEARSON PLC, ROSETTA STONE INC, SANAKO CORPORATION, TRANSPARENT LANGUAGE, VIPKID, VOXY, and WORDDIVE LTD

Global Digital English Language Learning Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

