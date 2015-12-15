Paints and Coatings Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2026

Global Paints and Coatings market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paints and Coatings .

This industry study presents the global Paints and Coatings market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Paints and Coatings market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Paints and Coatings market report coverage:

The Paints and Coatings market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Paints and Coatings market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Paints and Coatings market report:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global paints & coatings market by segmenting it in terms of base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for paints & coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global paints & coatings market. The paints & coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar,, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun A/S.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global paints & coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global paints & coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Polyurethanes

Polyesters

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others (including Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, and Fluropolymer)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solid

Powder

Others (including UV-cure and moisture cure)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Packaging

Health Care & Medical Devices

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including Wood Working)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where paints & coatings are used

Identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the paints & coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global paints & coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The study objectives are Paints and Coatings Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Paints and Coatings status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Paints and Coatings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paints and Coatings Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Paints and Coatings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.