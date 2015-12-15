Video Surveillance Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by2017 – 2025

Global Video Surveillance Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Video Surveillance industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Video Surveillance as well as some small players.

Segmentation

Asia Pacific will command a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. Improving economic conditions, surging crime incidents, and rapid urbanization are translating into the greater uptake of video surveillance systems in the region. Early adoption of novel technologies such as wireless connectivity and megapixel cameras coupled with rapid advancements is also fuelling the growth of APAC. Moreover, the declining prices of IP cameras and the domicile of key players are promoting the adoption of these systems in the region. All these factors together are likely to help the region in experiencing healthy growth during the same period.

Global Video Surveillance Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global video surveillance market are paying high attention to product launches to stay ahead. They are investing large sums in research and development activities to expand their product portfolio. Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Axis Communications AB, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Bosch Security Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, NICE System Ltd., Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd., Pelco by Schneider Electric, and Infinova Corporation.

