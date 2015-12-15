Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players MiTAC Holdings Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nearmap Ltd, Tomtom NV and Others

The Automotive Digital Mapping Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. Automotive digital mapping market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global automotive digital mapping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive digital mapping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global automotive digital mapping market is segmented on the basis of component and application.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive digital mapping companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Apple Inc., ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri Global, Inc., Google LLC, HERE Global B.V., MapQuest (AOL), MiTAC Holdings Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nearmap Ltd, Tomtom NV

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the automotive digital mapping market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

The automotive digital mapping is rapidly gaining traction with the increasing innovations in sensors, processing power, and digital maps in the automotive industry. Increasing penetration and growing popularity of location-based services are positively influencing the use of digital mapping in the automotive industry. Technology-savvy customers are moving towards autonomous vehicles supporting advanced features. This factor is encouraging players to invest in related technologies in the forecast period.

The automotive digital mapping market is projected to robust growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in technology and a growing number of connected cars. Furthermore, the increasing usage of 3D platforms is expected to boost market growth in the future. However, strict regulations concerning security and privacy may hamper the growth of the automotive digital mapping market during the forecast period. On the other hand, rising demand for real-time data mapping is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for key market players in the coming years.

