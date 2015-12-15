Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report by Regional Analysis – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Molecular Diagnostics market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Molecular Diagnostics industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Molecular Diagnostics market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Molecular Diagnostics market

The Molecular Diagnostics market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Molecular Diagnostics market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Molecular Diagnostics market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Molecular Diagnostics market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Segmentation

In terms of geography, the report presents an analysis of the market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America will represent a large share in the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the presence of well-established and advanced laboratory accreditation infrastructure, government initiatives promoting PoC facilities and awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis, and the increasing expenditure on healthcare.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR during the same period, with emerging countries such as India and China being the sights of high growth. The improving healthcare infrastructure, high unmet needs, and growing geriatric populations are attracting global players to invest in the region. The increasing external funding for clinical studies is likely to drive the growth of the region.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

A raft of players in the global molecular diagnostics market is entering into strategic partnerships with biotech firms to provide novel diagnostics solutions in order to enhance their visibility. Companies are investing hefty funds in research and development activities to introduce cost-effective and innovative products that will help them in expanding their product portfolio. Several participants are focusing towards business expansion through mergers and acquisitions, which is likely to intensify the competition in the market in the near future.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Abbott Molecular, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Dako, Siemens Healthcare, Novartis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc. (Gen Probe), and Qiagen.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Molecular Diagnostics market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

