Healthcare CRM Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to2017 – 2025

Trends and Opportunities

The global market for CRM is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for automation for the purpose of documentation and the need for a single platform for information exchange. The adoption of healthcare CRM is likely to be triggered by the advancements in technology in the field of Information Technology and communication. The growing demand form patients in order to acquire early treatment through means such as disease monitoring systems, mobile monitoring, and home care is expected to bode well for the growth of the market over the coming years. Healthcare CRM also caters to several requirements of both patients and service provider such as collaborative services, chronic disease management, predictive services, database construction, communication services, and management and coordination.

Global Healthcare CRM Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to emerge as a prominent market for vendors to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the region. Favorable government initiatives such as e-health and health connect along with the execution of Affordable Healthcare Act are expected to bolster the growth of the healthcare CRM market in North America. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufactures with the growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and supportive healthcare schemes.

Global Healthcare CRM Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players present in the global healthcare CRM market are Talisma, Nice Systems, Cerner, NetSuite, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Amdocs Ltd., Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Accenture, Siemens Healthcare, Veeva Systems, salesforce.com, and IBM.

