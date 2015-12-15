Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Global Forecasts upto 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Digestive Enzyme Supplements market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Digestive Enzyme Supplements market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Digestive Enzyme Supplements market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

key drivers and restraints, current and emerging application trends, R&D activities undertaken by market players, and competitive landscape. The research offers insights into the market share and size of key segments along the forecast period, and analyzes the factors leading to emerging demand for products in major regions.

The research study is prepared with the help of extensive primary and secondary researches. It includes valuable information gathered from a wide spectrum of sources including industry leaders, independent R&D institutions, business executives, and strategists. The report distils large volume of relevant data gleaned through various clinical studies, consumption volumes of different product types, and market share of the application. The insights are helpful for market players in impactful strategies formulation.

Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global digestive enzymes supplements market is primarily driven by growing health concerns related to common digestive problems and the increased efficacy of enzyme supplements to aid digestion and manage a range of gastrointestinal disorders. Due to changes in lifestyle, a large chunk of working population frequently opt for packaged food. This has augmented the instances of digestives disorders and food intolerance. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the digestive enzyme supplements market.

The growing significance of digestive enzyme supplements in helping digestive system to assimilate nutrients and reduce toxic formation are expected to propel the demand for these supplements for athletes and sports enthusiasts. In addition, the increasing number of sports events across the globe has led nutritionists and dietitian to include a range of digestive enzyme supplements in their nutrition regimes in athletes.

Wide use of prebiotics and probiotics and increased the inclination toward the consumption of organic foods in developed and developing regions are likely to hamper the demand for digestive enzyme supplements over the forecast period.

The increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse impact of inorganic food on human health has shifted the industry trend toward promoting organic food market. Recent advances in therapeutics have led to the discovery of new formulations based on plant-based and microbe-derived enzymes that offer great promise in the advancement of global digestive enzyme supplement market. Researches related to the use of pancreatic enzymes, lactase, and conjugated bile acids are expected to unlock ample opportunities for market players to capitalize on.

Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the most lucrative markets for digestive enzyme supplements. Growth witnessed in the region is propelled by increased awareness of nutritional supplements, coupled with new product launches. Intensive Internet campaigns in the U.S. by leading players such as Amway and Herbalife have led to increased awareness of digestive enzyme supplements spurring the growth of the market.

Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase promising avenues for the growth for the digestive enzymes market in the upcoming years. The growth in the region is driven by rising expenditure on health-enhancing products to boost physical fitness and increasing demand for sports nutrition.

Global Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

The global digestive enzyme supplements is highly competitive in nature. Leading market players operating in this market include Klaire Labs, ProteoZymes, National Enzyme Company, Metagenics, Douglas Labs, Amway, and Integrative Therapeutics.

