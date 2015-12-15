Industrial Brakes Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019 – 2024

TMR has added a new report titled, “Global Industrial Brakes Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025” to the Industrial Brakes archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Industrial Brakes is anticipated to reach above US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ XX Mn. The Industrial Brakes market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The report on the global Industrial Brakes industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Industrial Brakes industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. As part of geographic analysis of the global Industrial Brakes industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Key Drivers of Global Industrial Brakes Market

– Growing need for workers’ safety in volatile and electric environment

– Rapid growth of the electronics industry

– Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Industrial Brakes

– Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing

Global Industrial Brakes Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.

Application of industrial brakes are expected to increase with rise in demand for industrial robotics across all industries. These brakes facilitate the desired motion in the industrial sector by delivering right velocity as well as acceleration and deceleration of the industrial equipment. This will push the need for more industrial brakes.

Moreover, it supports the holding and lifting of heavy loads in manufacturing plant activities. Industrial brakes are increasingly being used in manufacturing, metals & mining, and construction industries. Further, advanced technology solutions in automated brakes is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Rapid growth of the mining sector in emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the next few years.

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials Restrict the Adoption Rate of Industrial Brakes

Instability in prices of raw materials which are used in industrial brakes manufacturing causes a fluctuation in profit margin for market players.

In addition, fluctuation in foreign currency especially in Europe, is anticipated to impact the profit margins of market players.

Also, to reduce the harmful effect of metals and mining processes on the environment, governments have issued some regulations against the usage of these metals. These stringent regulations are expected to challenge the growth of the industrial brakes market in the coming years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Industrial Brakes Market

In terms of region, the global industrial brakes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global industrial brakes market in 2018, accounting for significant share. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to presence of well-established manufacturers and high demand for industrial brakes enabled with technology driven motion control solutions involving sensors which influences the demand for industrial brakes in the country.

The industrial brakes market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to the growth in manufacturing activities and industrialization driven by low cost of production.

Industrial Brakes Market – Competitive Landscape

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Incorporated in 2004, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is based in Braintree, Massachusetts, the U.S. The company possesses expertise in designing, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the power transmission technologies; and automation and specialty segments. The company serves material handling, packaging, food and beverage, agriculture, medical, oil and gas, energy, and marine industries. It operates in the US, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF)

Established in 1924, Carlisle Brake & Friction is based in Solon, Ohio, the U.S. It is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance brake and friction system solutions for vehicles. The company has over 2000 employees and it serves over 100 leading OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in 50 countries across the world. It has its manufacturing units in the U.S., U.K., Italy, China, and Japan among other countries. Carlisle Brake & Friction operates as a subsidiary of Carlisle Companies Incorporated.

Some of the other significant players in the industrial brakes market are

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Pintsch Bubenzer GmbH

ANTEC, S.A.

Eaton Airflex

GKN Walterscheid GmbH

Ringspann GmbH

SIBRE – Siegerland Bremsen GmbH

Coremo Ocmea S.p.A.

Industrial Brakes Market – Segmentation

The industrial brakes market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Geography

Industrial Brakes Market Segmentation – By Type

Mechanically Applied Brakes

Electrically Applied Brakes

Pneumatically Applied Brakes

Hydraulically Applied Brakes

Drum & Disc Brakes

Spring Brakes

Industrial Brakes Market Segmentation – By Application

Dynamic & Emergency Brakes

Holding Brakes

Tension Brakes

Industrial Brakes Market Segmentation – By End-user Industry

Metals & Mining

Manufacturing

Marine & Shipping

Construction

Entertainment

Others

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Following are some of the key strategic movements considered by the manufacturers to maintain market hold:

– Heavy investment in research and development to develop products with enhanced quality

– Mergers & acquisitions and novel product launches to expand their business reach

– Technological advancements in product manufacturing

