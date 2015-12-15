Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) market to surpass revenues worth ~US$ by the end of 2019 – 2024

TMR has added a new report titled, “Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025” to the Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) is anticipated to reach above US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ XX Mn. The Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The report on the global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. As part of geographic analysis of the global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Key Drivers of Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market

– Growing need for workers’ safety in volatile and electric environment

– Rapid growth of the electronics industry

– Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench)

– Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.

Key Players Operating in Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market

Numerous regional and international players operate in the torque tools (gun/wrench) market. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented, and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Torque tools (gun/wrench) manufacturers are adopting two vital strategies ? new product development and acquisition ? to cater to the needs of different end-users. Key players operating in the global torque tools (gun/wrench) market are:

Actuant Corporation

Apex Tool Group

Atlas Copco

Snap-on Incorporated

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

TOHNICHI Mfg. CO., LTD.

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP

FACOM Tool

HYTORC, Div. UNEX Corporation

K-Tool International (KTI)

Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG

Mountz, Inc.

Norbar Torque Tools Ltd.

Park Tool Company

Powermaster Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Tone Co., Ltd.

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market: Research Scope

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Segmentation, by Product Type

Manual Torque Wrenches

Pneumatic Torque Wrenches

Electronic Torque Wrenches

Hydraulic Torque Wrench

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Segmentation, by Industry

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Mining

Engineering & Machinery Manufacturing

Others

Global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segment Analysis of Torque Tools (Gun/Wrench)

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Following are some of the key strategic movements considered by the manufacturers to maintain market hold:

– Heavy investment in research and development to develop products with enhanced quality

– Mergers & acquisitions and novel product launches to expand their business reach

– Technological advancements in product manufacturing

