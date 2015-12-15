Metal Replacement Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Metal Replacement market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the key segments studied in the report are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period, with China being a major contributor. The growing investments by automobile giants, increasing manufacturing capacities, and the flourishing growth of the construction industry are contributing to the growth of the region. The increasing focus towards the development of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is also spurring the demand for metal replacement materials in the region.

Europe and North America are estimated to rise at a sluggish growth rate during the same period. These regions have not recovered entirely from the economic downturn, which in turn is adversely affecting the demand for metal replacing materials in key end-user industries.

Global Metal Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global metal replacement market are SGL Group, Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, Owens Corning Corporation, and BASF SE. Enterprises are focusing on research and development activities to introduce new products and stay relevant in the market. The established distribution network and wide market reach are providing a competitive edge to the key players in the market. They also have large technical capabilities that facilitate existing product upgradation for new applications.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Metal Replacement market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

