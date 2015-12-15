In Situ Hybridization Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During2017 – 2025

Global In Situ Hybridization Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global In Situ Hybridization market.

The global In Situ Hybridization market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

On the basis of product type, the global In Situ Hybridization market report covers the key segments, such as

key drivers, restraints, recent trends, and growth opportunities in the global market for in situ hybridization. The market shares, product portfolios, technological developments, and business strategies of the major players are discussed in detail. The report also sheds light on factors such as market size, supply and demand ratio, market attractiveness, and key segments of the in situ hybridization market.

Global In Situ Hybridization Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancements in the field of in situ hybridization, such as development of the cytogenetic technique, is one of the key factors driving the market. The rising prevalence of cancer has necessitated clinical research, which is another major market driver. The introduction of new therapeutic agents has led to a high rate of adoption of companion diagnostics, boosting the overall market expansion. Besides these factors, the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry has improved the prospects of the in situ hybridization market worldwide.

Florescence in situ hybridization (FISH) can be used in the detection of genetic abnormalities such as aneuploidy, characteristic gene fusion, or loss of a chromosomal region. It is also useful for research in the fields of gene mapping and identification of genetic aberrations, which are responsible for cancer. As this technique is simple yet effective, FISH will ensure the growth of the global in situ hybridization market.

On the contrary, strict regulatory policies will obstruct the growth of the in situ hybridization market. However, the emergence of molecular cytogenetics will present significant opportunities due to unmet needs in accurate disease diagnosis, rising number of chromosomal disorders, and surge in population.

Global In Situ Hybridization Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global market for in situ hybridization can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds a large share in the overall market, with Europe and Asia Pacific also exhibiting promising growth. Extensive research activities in countries such as Canada and the U.S., increased adoption of companion diagnostics, and beneficial government policies have been aiding the in situ hybridization market in North America.

Over the forecast period 2017-2025, Asia Pacific will undergo tremendous growth on account of growing incidence of cancer and its diagnosis, increased healthcare expenditure, and increasing health awareness among people. The presence of international companies in countries such as India and China will further provide an impetus to the market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major companies operating in the market for in situ hybridization include Bio Sb, Inc., Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Merck KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Danaher Corporation, and Agilent Technologies. Several companies are using business strategies such as product enhancement, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships with a view to increasing profit.

