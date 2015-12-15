Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Pharmacy Benefit Management Services market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Pharmacy Benefit Management Services market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Pharmacy Benefit Management Services market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

key trends of this process are governed by laws and regulations. The various functions of pharmacy benefit management services are: process and payment of prescription drugs, development and maintenance of formulary, negotiation of discounts, contracting with pharmacies, and rebates with drug manufacturers. These services are provided with the help of different tools that help to target specific problems for intervention, and most of the times are customized on the basis of client’s requirement.

The different tools that are used in pharmacy benefit management services are: pharmacy networks, mail service pharmacies, formularies, electronic prescribing, manufacturer discounts, clinical management, and pharmacy discount cards. The factors driving the pharmacy benefit management services market are Medicare’s emerging models of care integrate pharmacy, and execution and escalation of drug benefit programs. Although high upfront cost and low awareness related to the system is restraining the growth of the pharmacy benefit management services market.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market: Segment Analysis

The most integral and highly preferred applications of pharmacy benefit management services are member’s administration, formulary management, E-prescribing, and E-dispensing, accompanied with processing of claims. Thus, formulary management lists approved prescription medications that abide to specific protocols, and are arranged on the basis of served programs. E-prescribing and E-dispensing are highly important elements of pharmacy benefit management program, as most of the misplacements and drug abuse cases are a result of error in prescriptions and dispensing.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest market for pharmacy benefit management due to the availability of modern healthcare information technologies, government support, and efficient infrastructure. The high awareness about wellbeing, health, and high expenditure capacity of patients, would indirectly act as a driving factor for the growth of pharmacy benefit management services in the European and North American market.

One of the industry trends observed was the proliferation of healthcare facilities and institutes from Asia Pacific region, catering to clinics and institutions, particularly large hospitals. The increasing density of population in Asia demands well integrated, time-efficient, and accurate drug dispensing services, majorly focused in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Hence, emerging economies such as China and India are the key regional markets in the overall Asia Pacific market.

The Rest of the World is also observed to be another potential market during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The potential economies such as South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Middle-Eastern Countries, were observed to be the emerging untapped markets for the application of this technology.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market: Key Players

The companies operating in the pharmacy benefit management services market are: Express Script, Cigna, CVS Health, and Catamaran among others.

CVS health is the only pharmacy chain with its own services arm and owned 30% share in the managed medicaid market in the year 2014, with an estimated growth of 40% through 2016. The applications of pharmacy benefit management services are expected to be the leading driving factor for overall development and rising market share of CVS Health in the U.S.

