Halloysite Market Global Analysis and 2017 – 2025

growth dynamics in the next few years, continuing to expand its set of application areas and geographical outreach. Rising demand for the material is compelling manufacturers across the globe to focus on streamlining the supply chain of raw materials, which continues to remain one of the key concerns for the market.

Global Halloysite Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the key factors expected to play a key role in the promising future expansion of the global halloysite market is the increased demand for the product as a nanomaterial and its use in the production of ceramic products. Excellent purity and low content of iron and titania make halloysite an ideal option for producing translucent and exceptionally white ceramics. The use of the material is also found in high-tech ceramic applications, which is, however, presently a limited area of application but is likely to expand in the next few years. The market also benefits from the extensive usage of the material as a suspending agent in the preparation of glaze owing to its fine particle size.

Vast technological advancements pertaining to the production, processing, and use of halloysite are also working well for the global halloysite market, encouraging its increased usage across numerous applications. These factors are expected to help the global halloysite market expand at a healthy pace in the next few years.

However, the market’s growth prospects could be hindered to a certain extent owing to the volatile costs of raw materials and the threat of substitutes such as kaolin and other clays that traditionally find usage in the ceramics sector. Nevertheless, the increased use of the material in nanomaterial applications in industries such as cosmetics, medicine, and filtration could help the market remain competitive in the next few years as well. Moreover, increased investments in R&D activities aimed at incorporating nanomaterials in medical applications will work well for the market.

Global Halloysite Market: Regional and Competitive Dynamics

The report covers the halloysite market for regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Presently, the market in North America is the leading contributor of revenue to the global market and is likely to continue to account for a significant share in the global market over the forecast period. The market in Europe, on the other hand, is expected to see a decline in its share in the global market owing to a notable slowdown in the building and construction sectors in countries such as Italy, France, and Germany. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show promising growth avenues owing to the increased demand from the construction sector.

The demand for the product in Germany is poised to witness growth during the forecast period on account of widening scope of applications. Use of the product as an ingredient in Li-ion batteries is attracting a number of investments on account of heightened demand for such batteries. Rising demand for electric cars that are primary users of such batteries is further anticipated to stir up the demand for halloysite.

Some of the leading companies in the global halloysite market are Unilever, NaturalNano Corp, Living Nature, BASF SE, Reade International Corp., Applied Minerals Inc., I-Minerals Inc., and American Elements.

