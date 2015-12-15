Orthokeratology Market Analysis and 2027 Forecasts for United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Orthokeratology also referred as corneal reshaping includes the use of gas permeable contact lenses that temporarily reshapes the cornea to correct refractive errors such as myopia, astigmatism and hyperopia. Orthokeratology is used as an alternative to eyeglasses or patients that does not prefer to wear contact lenses throughout the day. The technology is not suitable to patients that suffer with high myopia, dry eye syndrome or has a large pupil size.

Increasing prevalence of eye disorders and technological advancements in medical device industry are expected to fuel the growth of the orthokeratology market during the forecast period. Moreover, sustainable growth from emerging nations are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to the established players as well as new comers in the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Autekbio Co.,Ltd. Alpha Corporation Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Euclid Systems Corporation E & E Optics Limited Essilor GP Specialists, Inc. Paragon Vision Sciences Procornea GLOBAL-OK VISION

The global orthokeratology market is segmented on the basis of lens type application, and distribution channel. Based on lens type, the market is classified as, fluorosilicone acrylate, silicone acrylate, balafilcon, and Oprifocon A. On the basis of application, the market is classified as myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism. Based on distribution channel, the global orthokeratology market is segmented into hospitals, optometry clinics, and ophthalmology clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global orthokeratology market based of lens type application, and distribution channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The orthokeratology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the orthokeratology market in the coming years, owing to rise in number of eye disorders such hyperopia and myopia as well as high investments in public and private investments in medical device industry. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to developing healthcare infrastructure as well as local players offering high quality solutions at affordable prices.

The report analyzes factors affecting orthokeratology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Orthokeratology market in these regions.

