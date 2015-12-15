Clinical Data Analytics Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

A clinical data analyst is a healthcare information professional to verify the validity of scientific experiments and gathered data from research. The purpose of these data analytics is to check processes and protocols are followed that improve the quality and efficiency of care. Clinical data analytics is a crucial phase in clinical research that involves the collection, storage, and analysis of sensitive clinical data to enhance its applicability, and thus helping the caregivers in providing preventive and personalized care to the patients.

The clinical data analytics market is anticipated to grow in the market by the rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, and the advancement of new technologies are the factors affecting the market growth in the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment is hampering market growth. Furthermore, an increase in healthcare expenditure has fueled the growth of the market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

2. Caradigm

3. CareEvolution, Inc.

4. Cerner Corp

5. Health Catalyst

6. IBM Corporation

7. Koninklijke Philips N.V

8. McKesson Corporation

9. Optum Inc.

10. Oracle Corporation

The clinical data analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, application and by end user. Based on deployment model the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of application the market is categorized as quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/comparative effectiveness and precision health. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, research organizations and government organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in clinical data analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The clinical data analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting clinical data analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the clinical data analytics market in these regions.

