Global Wireless Router Market 2020 Trend Analysis, High Demand and Forecast Study 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Wireless Router Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Wireless Router Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Wireless Router Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Wireless Router market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Internet traffic worldwide is growing rapidly, driven by more than 600 million new internet users, increasing Wi-Fi expansion, and demand for video services. With the rise in internet traffic and devices, the average fixed broadband speed, as well as average internet user will grow exponentially. Average fixed broadband speed is likely to grow from 5.1 Mbps in 2015 to 12.9 Mbps in 2020. This demands the use of wireless routers with enhanced bandwidths and internet speeds.

The growing trend of internet-enabled devices and rising need of internet connectivity are some of the major factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the internet of things market positively, globally. Moreover, the importance of internet of things (IoT) is growing in industries and government organizations, owing to the rising need for remote monitoring systems and internet-enabled devices.

These devices and systems are enabled to operate efficiently and served better to their consumers. Likewise, consumers are creating a huge pressure to increase the consumption of internet of things on industries, by adopting smart devices to reduce the time for various processes of buying, shopping, etc.

In mobile broadband, there is a data-only SIM plan bundled with a 4G Wi-Fi modem. The modem handles the connection to the network the exact same way a mobile phone does. The performance is similar to that with mobile broadband plans on a laptop or a tablet. Moreover, it’s portable. One can take its dongle, Wi-Fi hotspot, mi-fi, or phone anywhere while traveling, moving home, streaming music in the car, or popping to a local café to do some work. On the other hand, fixed broadband is fixed and can only be used at home.

The scope of the Report

A wireless router is a device that provides access to the Internet or computers, laptops, and tablets to a network. It allows users to share an Internet connection, files, or printers in a local area network (LAN). In addition, a wireless router connects a LAN to a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet. A wireless router largely eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN.

Key Market Trends

802.11b is expected to register a Significant Growth

When compared to 802.11a standards, a major competitor to 802.11b at the time of deployment, there are several drawbacks identified in 802.11b routers. Firstly, it is slower and can cause high interference at the location of implementation as it operates in 2.4 GHz range, like most of the home appliances.

This was a tremendous competitive advantage to the deployment of 802.11a routers for commercial purposes, as they operate in the less crowded 5 GHz frequency band, making it less prone to interference. Secondly, unlike many modern standards, like 802.11g/n/ac, 802.11b is not interoperable with 802.11a, which adds to the list of factors that hindered the growth of 802.11b routers.

As of current market scenario, no wireless routers are being manufactured that adhere only to 802.11b standards. They mostly come in combinations with routers that support other standards as well, and are confined to usage in some research and industrial applications only. With further penetration of the internet into rural areas, especially in developing countries, and new amendments in the 802.11 standards, 802.11b is expected to go obsolete over the forecast period.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

Globally, the United States is one of the most mature markets for the fixed broadband internet connections. By 2017, it was estimated that nearly 95.84 million people had fixed broadband connections. Furthermore, it was estimated that nearly 85.63% of the population has access to networks capable of speeds of 100 Mbps, depicting the need for high band of routers (as of 2017).

The presence of major technological giants, such as Cisco, D-Link, and TP-Link, coupled with the high adoption of technological trends in the country, aided the market for wireless routers. Moreover, the fixed broadband market is mature and is nearing saturation, with more than three out of every four US households anticipated to have a fixed broadband connection by the forecast period.

Consumer demand for fixed broadband access is expected to record sluggish growth. However, owing to the impact of mobile broadband services, it was estimated that more than 3.3 million fixed broadband subscriptions will be added, over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart homes, with 30 million US households, is also favoring the conditions for wireless routers.

Competitive Landscape

The Wireless Router Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Wireless Router technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In March 2018, Taiwanese giant Foxconn, a manufacturer of iPhone for Apple, bought the accessory maker Belkin, as well as associated brands Wemo, Linksys, and Phyn, for USD 866 million in cash.

