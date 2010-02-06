Global Global Active Data Warehousing Market 2020-2024 Pin-point Analysis and Future Growth Strategies

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Global Active Data Warehousing Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Global Active Data Warehousing Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF GLOBAL ACTIVE DATA WAREHOUSING MARKET REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3583359

The report Global Global Active Data Warehousing Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Global Active Data Warehousing market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

The increased need for quick business decisions and growing competition have augmented the importance of business intelligence and real-time data analytics dramatically, which are dependent on real-time date warehousing solutions.

The increasing dependency on big data analytics and business intelligence solutions has predominantly increased the need for more sophisticated data warehousing developers and administrators.

Scope of the Global Active Data Warehousing Market Report

Active data warehouse is a repository of any form of captured transactional data so that they can be used for the purpose of finding trends and patterns to be used for future decision making. An active data warehouse has a feature that can integrate data changes while maintaining batch or scheduled cycle refreshes.

Key Market Trends

Hybrid Deployment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

Although most companies benefit significantly by deploying a cloud-based data warehouse as it is cost-effective, quick to set up, and instantly scalable, companies that require total control, flexibility, accessibility, and predictability might find that an on-premise solution is a better fit for their needs.

If organizations are unsure of choosing the best model fit for their needs, they opt for a hybrid approach, storing their data in an on-premise data center and using the cloud for data processing and analytics. Alternatively, they can store the data in a cloud data warehouse and perform analytics on-premise as well.

The suitable solution for this would be to implement a hybrid approach, where the internal systems can be protected by secret server on-premise and cloud services can be protected on the secret server cloud.

Another compelling reason behind adopting the hybrid model is that investment organizations have already settled into on-premise hardware and software. Software and hardware infrastructure is expensive, and organizations may be unwilling to abandon those capital expenditures, just to move to the cloud. Rather than migrating to the cloud infrastructure entirely, the best possible alternative will be to inherit the hybrid model and make the maximum use of both models.

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3583359

Canada Anticipated to Witness Rapid Adoption

With the United States being its closest neighbor and the most significant market for cloud computing, Canada has had a considerable advantage in advanced technology transfer. Barring specific data transfer and privacy issues, the cloud computing market in Canada projects a bright picture. Canada has been at the forefront of implementing innovative technologies related to the IT industry, which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the country’s economy.

The market environment for cloud computing continues to develop, as the availability and usage of cloud-based solutions become more prevalent. Almost all enterprises are looking for a solution to reduce the time taken to search for data and improve the efficiency of the employees and organizations. This has increased the utilization of data warehousing solutions, thereby increasing the efficiency of business processes.

Growth is mainly because various SMEs are increasing their investments in IT products and services. Government agencies are also increasing their spending on cloud-based services, as a part of cost-cutting initiatives.

Cloud-based data warehousing acts as an infrastructure design with a higher potential than traditional data warehouse deployment methods. Thus, organizations can use their private cloud for supporting their data warehouse and analytics. Budget constraints for IT, insufficient time to build in-house software, and cost advantages attached to hosted or on-demand software subscriptions are the primary factors responsible for the increased adoption of cloud-based data warehousing solutions by enterprises.

Competitive Landscape

The active data warehousing market is highly fragmented. It comprises of several global and regional players in a fairly-contested market space. However, the market is shifting toward the consolidation of various smaller players.

Sustainable competitive advantage can be gained through innovation. New markets, such as big data or the internet of things, are reshaping the industry trends. This market is characterized by growing levels of product penetration, moderate/high product differentiation, and high levels of competition.

Some of the key players include Oracle, Microsoft, and HP. Some of the key recent developments in the area include:

Oracle launched an autonomous cloud database capable of patching cybersecurity weaknesses on its own accord, according to an announcement by CTO and Chairman Larry Ellison, at Oracle OpenWorld 2017. Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud uses machine learning to eliminate human maintenance and error, offering self-driving, self-scaling, and self-repairing database functions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the HPE Privileged Account Management (PAM) Service offering, an extension to its HPE Managed Security Services (MSS) portfolio. In partnership with account security software provider CyberArk, this offering is designed to help customers more effectively mitigate the heightened risk associated with privileged accounts, enforce more consistent application of security policies, and reduce manual efforts and administrative costs.

Reasons to Purchase Global Active Data Warehousing Market report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-ACTIVE-DATA-WAREHOUSING-MARKET-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECASTS-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Business Intelligence and Big Data Analytics Solutions in Various Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Consumption of Resources and Time Required for Implementation

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Spain

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Singapore

5.2.3.5 Australia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 ORACLE CORPORATION

6.2.2 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO

6.2.3 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

6.2.4 SAP SE

6.2.5 AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC

6.2.6 Tresure Data Inc.

6.2.7 Cloudera Inc.

6.2.8 Snowflake Computing Inc.

6.2.9 Pivotal Software, Inc.

6.2.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.2.11 Teradata Corporation

6.2.12 Kognitio Ltd

6.2.13 IBM Corporation

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

