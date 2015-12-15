Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends2018 – 2028

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules market report covers the key segments, such as

Key Trends

The buyers of automated radiosynthesis modules are significantly impressed by their encouraging capacity to create radiotracers for a variety of applications. This has increasingly augmented the possibility of introducing newer opportunities in the world automated radiosynthesis modules market for the manufacturers to take hold of. Howbeit, end users could be shy of adopting the modules on account of their premium cost. Nonetheless, the lavish spending by government as well as private bodies on grants for the promotion of automated radiosynthesis modules is envisaged to compensate for the slow sale predicted.

The usage of tomographic imaging diagnostics methods can be dramatically enhanced with the incorporation of PET and SPECT techniques in radiopharmaceuticals. As a result, complex diagnostic processes of chronic diseases can be utterly simplified with high-resolution quality imaging.

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Market Potential

The fully automated radiosynthesis modules market has attained a large focus in the recent time with vendors such as RadioMedix, Inc. making their presence known in key regions such as the U.S. In 2016, RadioMedix successful installed All in One (AIO) and SmartMedix (mini AIO) synthesizers in various research and clinical sites in the U.S. such as Wake Forest University, University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, and Excel Diagnostic Clinic. Powered by Trasis S.A., the automated modules of RadioMedix are good manufacturing practice (GMP) compliant and allow for efficient clinical dose preparation and research process optimization and product development.

There has been a high adoption of radiopharmaceuticals witnessed as cancer treatments worldwide include radiotherapy as a viable option. In this regard, the global automated radiosynthesis modules market is expected to entertain a parallel pattern of growth as the radiopharmaceuticals market grows in size. The reason for this parallel growth is the expansive implementation of automated radiosynthesis module in the manufacture of radiopharmaceuticals.

A 2016 research published in one of the SpringerOpen journals has revealed the versatile nature of AIO synthesis module in the preparation of six varied F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals used for performing PET imaging studies.

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Regional Outlook

While the growth in the international automated radiosynthesis modules market is predominantly attributed to the traces of tangible developments in Asia Pacific and Europe, North America is anticipated to secure a titanic share in terms of volume. North America is foretold to accommodate a concentrated share of a major part of the automated radiosynthesis modules market.

Nevertheless, the honor of posting growth at a stallion pace could be placed into the hands of Asia Pacific for the forecast period. Although the higher price of automated radiosynthesis modules in Asia Pacific will benefit vendors, the buyers in this market could be turned off. However, the binge development of automated radiosynthesis modules and their pressing need in various momentous clinical and research trials are predicted to answer for the faster growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Competitive Analysis

As explained previously, since North America and Asia Pacific are researched as crucial grounds to start afresh or extend automated radiosynthesis modules portfolio, key vendors in the global market will look to capitalize on these regions.

Players such as Eckert & Ziegler Group, Posi-Med LLC, Raytest Isotopenmessgerte GmbH, Sofie Biosciences, Scintomics GmbH, and Sumitomo Corp could be eying the grants and funding provided by private and government institutions. Top players such as IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Siemens Healthcare, and GE Healthcare are envisioned to leave no stone unturned and leverage every opportunity to expand their product portfolio worldwide.

