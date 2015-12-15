Mycoprotein Products Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Mycoprotein Products Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Mycoprotein Products . This market's all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Mycoprotein Products market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Veganism Advocating Developments in Mycoprotein Based Meat Additives

Several entrants in the mycoprotein products market are already developing fresh techniques and ingredients, and some are trying to solidify their position in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are:

3F BIO Ltd, a Scottish company dedicated to sustainable protein production, has invested a sum of around £ 461,000 to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins.

to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins. Quorn Foods is trying to stay as an appealing provider with investments in marketing and category management of their meat substitute and mycoprotein brand “Quorn”. The company invests 15% of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D

of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D Argentinian tech firm Enye Technologies has optimized the production process for mycoprotein products, allowing for cheaper production both industrially and at home. The company is focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) by establishing joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals.

The most important challenge for producing mycoprotein products is the dependence on a single carbon source, a wheat-derived glucose, which needs unique processing before it is appropriate for use. Competitors are looking forward to expand both the dietary value of mycoprotein products and the variety of carbon sources that can be used (allowing processing to move to other areas of the globe). Presently there are a few competitors who are involved in the production and marketing of mycoprotein products based substances including Marlow Foods and 3fbio Ltd. Several other competitors are looking forward to include meat substitutes such as mycoprotein products in their offerings.

