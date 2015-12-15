Renewable Energy Policy FiT Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during2018 – 2028

Renewable Energy Policy FiT Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Renewable Energy Policy FiT industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Renewable Energy Policy FiT manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Renewable Energy Policy FiT market covering all important parameters.

Key Trends

The adoption of renewable energy technology is receiving impetus from the growing need to decrease one’s dependence on coal and other fossil fuels, concerns over global warming, and an increasing stress on the reduction of air pollution. In addition, conventional power generation sources are much dearer when compared with renewable energy sources, thereby aiding the demand for renewable energy technology. By encouraging the use of renewable energy sources, the importance given to renewable energy policy FiT has increased, thereby driving the overall market.

In terms of renewable energy installation, wind energy is the chief contributor to the global market and is applied extensively. Solar, bio energy, and geothermal are the next most widely used renewable energy sources.

Solar energy is considered to be a promising technology in the near future and is broadly being adopted worldwide. In 2015, China became the major installer of solar photovoltaics (PV), and in the following year, the U.S. and Brazil adopted a large additional capacity of geothermal and bio energy technology.

Global Renewable Energy Policy FiT Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global renewable energy policy FiT analysis market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America has held a significant market share and is expected to continue its positive trajectory in the forecast period as well. The renewable energy policy FiT market is considerably gaining momentum due to well-designed feed-in tariff policies, especially in regions such as North America and Europe. The U.S. and few major countries of the European Union, including Germany and France, have rigid mandates for renewable energy technology adoption. Currently, there are seven U.S. states such as California and Washington that mandate feed-in tariffs.

Asia Pacific is also significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Developing economies such as China, India, and Japan are keen on meeting renewable energy targets. There is enough importance given to reduce carbon emissions and tax credit, incentives such as feed-in tariff, and net metering, among others are provided by governments to boost renewable energy technology adoption. This is likely to boost the APAC market.

Global Renewable Energy Policy FiT Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players in the global renewable energy policy FiT market based on various attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent development, and financial overview. Borea Construction ULC, First Solar, Inc, Hanwha Q Cells GmbH, Areva, Black & Veatch Holding, Gamesa Corporation, JUWI AG., M.A. Mortenson Company, Mannvit, Martifier Solar, Ormat Technologies Inc., Prenecon S.A., Sunedison Inc., AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC, and Suzlon Energy are some of the leading organizations operating in the global renewable energy policy FiT market.

