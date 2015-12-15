Data Prep Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Data Prep Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Data prep tools such as data cataloging, data ingestion, data curation, and data governance are used to create relevant information consistent with high quality standards. The technology also helps in eliminating risks of incorrect data, which could adversely impact the functioning of processes such as data mining and analytics. Data preps enable validation of data obtained from disparate sources, thereby aiding integration of diverse applications. The technology therefore eases the process of preparing relevant data to be used for analytics, besides optimizing to generate relevant information.

The staggering volume of data generated across organizations has boosted the demand for technologies such as data prep, which will help them efficiently process information. Data prep tools are thus gaining traction as the need to analyze such voluminous data becomes a critical operation. Currently, the technology has stirred a buzz in IT and business sides of any organization alike. In order to capitalize on prevailing opportunities data preparation vendors are focusing on innovating software technologies for accelerating the process of business analytics.

Spurred by these factors, the global data prep market will record high growth during the course of the forecast period.

Global Data Prep Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are some of the key regional markets for data prep. Among this, the market is currently witnessing lucrative opportunities in North America. The rapid growth of the IT industry in the region has significantly aided the expansion of the data prep market in North America. The region is also at the fore of adopting the latest in technology, which has given impetus to the data prep market herein. Besides this the market is also expected to gain robust opportunities across emerging nations due to the rapid proliferation of IoT and other smart devices.

Global Data Prep Market: Vendor Landscape

Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software, IBM Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Datawatch Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Informatica, and Talend are some of the leading companies operating in the global data prep market. Marketing strategies adopted by these companies and increased funding on research and development will have a positive influence in the overall market as well.

