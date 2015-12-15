Market Forecast Report on Feed Phytogenics Market 2019 – 2029

Global Feed Phytogenics Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Feed Phytogenics market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Feed Phytogenics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Feed Phytogenics market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the key players in global feed phytogenics market include Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, BIOMIN, Kemin Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Dostofarm, Pancosma, A&A Pharmachem Inc., Adisseo, Vetsfarma Ltd, Cargill Inc., and others. Many of feed manufacturers are taking interest to invest in feed phytogenics market owing to lucrative opportunities.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global feed phytogenics market is growing, thus opening numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. Feed phytogenics being a new class of feed additives, have thus manufacturers are largely investing in R&D to diversify their product portfolio by the inclusion of feed phytogenics. Many livestock producers in potential markets like North America and Europe are moving to organic and sustainable production creating several opportunities for feed production to explore the use of feed phytogenics to cater the demand. With stringent government policies about the use of antibiotics as well as limited producers, especially in potential and emerging markets, key players are implementing various strategies to increase their presence in feed phytogenics market.

Global Feed Phytogenics Market: A Regional Outlook

The global Feed Phytogenics market can be regionally segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The feed phytogenics market in the European region is expected to be a lucrative market owing to increasing demand for sustainable and natural feed additives as well as regulations related to the use of antibiotics as feed additives. East Asia, as well as South Asia regions, are expected to be exhibit growth in feed phytogenics market owing to increasing consumption as well as the production of animal feed.

