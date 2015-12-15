Sodium Polyacrylate Market – Future Need Assessment 2017 – 2025

Global Sodium Polyacrylate Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Sodium Polyacrylate market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Sodium Polyacrylate market report covers the key segments, such as

Drivers and Restraints

The tremendously growing demand for super absorbing polymers across the globe is one of the vital reasons, anticipated to fuel the growth of the global sodium polyacrylate market in the coming years. In addition, the growing focus of key players on technological advancements and innovations are some of the other factors predicted to accelerate the growth of the sodium polyacrylate market. The rising demand from the healthcare and personal care sectors is likely to boost the demand for sodium polyacrylate market in the forecast period.

Global Sodium Polyacrylate Market: Region-wise Outlook

From the geographical perspective, the global sodium polyacrylate market has been categorized in order to provide a strong understanding of the market. As per the research study, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global sodium polyacrylate market, registering a massive share in the next few years. The rising demand for personal care products and a significant rise in the healthcare applications are some of the key factors projected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the next few years. In addition, the rising demand for super absorbing polymers, especially in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia is estimated to fuel the market’s growth in the near future.

Furthermore, North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period. The expansion of application base is projected to offer promising opportunities for market players in the next few years. The predicted growth rate of each segment has been provided in the scope of the research study.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global market for sodium polyacrylate are RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd. and BASF. In the coming years, several new players are anticipated to enter the market, thus strengthening the competitive scenario of the global market. Company profiles of the leading players have been provided, along with their key business strategies in the scope of the research study.

