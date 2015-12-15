L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 to 2028

Segmentation- L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market

L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Immense Potential in Skin Cell Rejuvenation Space

A cohort of opportunities lie in the cosmetics industry as L-hydroxyphenylalanine reflects high potential in skin rejuvenation and protection against UV light, making it a vital element in various cosmetic creams and anti-ageing products. Studies have revealed that L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the amino acid family averts wrinkling by reducing the damage caused by UV rays on the skin’s connective tissue composed of elastin fibers and collagen. In addition to anti-UV benefit, L-hydroxyphenylalanine facilitates skin cell development to fight against natural ageing. As brain ages, it suffers reduction in cognitive ability that results in oxidative stress and production of free radicals that speeds up natural ageing. L-hydroxyphenylalanine enables a higher percentage of melanin production in skin layers consequently supporting skin color and decreasing wrinkles. Recognizing this potential of L-hydroxyphenylalanine, manufacturers of cosmetic products such as anti-ageing creams have initiated the development of skin care products with L-hydroxyphenylalanine. This aspect coupled with a significant increase in the prevalence of anti-ageing, particularly across Japan, and other Latin American countries, is expected to spur the demand for L-hydroxyphenylalanine worldwide, in turn sketching new opportunities for growth of L-hydroxyphenylalanine market during the period of forecast.

L-hydroxyphenylalanine Market: Absence of Guidelines Apropos of L-Hydroxyphenylalanine Adoption Content and Dosage

Albeit it’s importance in treating cancer or anti-ageing and other disorders, the adoption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine faces certain limitations that can lead to potential side-effects that include fatigue, heartburn, nausea and headache. In addition to this, absence of relevant information on safety and consumption guidelines of L-hydroxyphenylalanine supplementation for children as well as during breastfeeding and pregnancy has become a major concern in the nutraceuticals industry. This factor has further confined the adoption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine in the functional food space. Moreover, consumption of L-hydroxyphenylalanine is associated with increased thyroxin level that is likely to increase the risk of hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease. Also, unregulated consumption or high dosage of L-hydroxyphenylalanine can potentially lead to arrhythmia. As a consequence, absence of guidelines apropos of supplement dosage of L-hydroxyphenylalanine has caused a huge difference in the opinion between scientists and doctors. This aspect has created anomalies with respect to use of L-hydroxyphenylalanine, in turn challenging the growth of the L-hydroxyphenylalanine market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

