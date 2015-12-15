Lamella Clarifier Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017 – 2027

Lamella clarifier is one of the best options for treating liquid and solid wastes. Several industries produce large amounts of wastewater, which must be treated before being reused. Lamella Clarifiers are best suited in solid/liquid separation technology for the medium flow rate of effluents. Industries that depend on lamella clarifiers include the paper and pulp industry, food and beverage industry, oil and gas industry, chemical and fertilizer industry, mining and mineral industry, power industry and others. The chemical industry and mining and mineral industry are expected to be the major application segments.

The chemical and fertilizer industry is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 78 Mn in 2027. It is in close competition with the food and beverage industry, which is expected to reach a value of US$ 73 Mn by the end of 2027 in the global lamella clarifier market.

However the paper and pulp industry is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Due to issues related to degradability of plastic and polythene bags, various governments across the world have banned the use of such bags for packaging purposes in the commercial sector. This is increasing the inclination of end-use industries towards adoption of paper for packaging. As paper is recyclable, growing consumption of paper is expected to lead to high growth of paper processing industries.

This, in turn, is expected to create significant demand for water treatment equipment and system that includes lamella clarifier in the paper recycling and processing industries, especially in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region. Use of paper in place of polythene is yet to be implemented on a broad scale in this region, which in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the lamella clarifier market.

Increasing municipal waste production is expected to propel the demand for lamella clarifiers

Population growth across the world increases the amount of waste generated. Increasing municipal waste owing to factors such as urbanisation and a rapidly growing population is expected to propel the demand for lamella clarifiers in the coming years. Governments are investing significant sums of money to ensure effective working of solid waste and wastewater treatment facilities.

The prime focus is to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure and facilitate the development of new facilities with modern technology for treating waste without emission. Lamella clarifiers play a crucial role in wastewater and solid waste treatment facilities. The large effective settling area provided by the inclined plates enhances the operating efficiency of the lamella clarifier. The equipment is preferred for applications including filtration pre-treatment, backwash water treatment, primary and secondary setting and tertiary treatment.

Long operational life of lamella clarifier can be one of the hindrance in the market’s growth

The operational life of a lamella clarifier is significantly higher in comparison to traditional clarifiers. Lamella clarifiers may last for more than 30 years when treated with proper service and timely maintenance. Due to corrosion, wear and tear of the inclined plates, service reconditioning and replacement of plates is required to be done every three to four years.

The inclined plates used in lamella clarifier are closely packed, which makes the process of cleaning and servicing a bit difficult. However, once a lamella clarifier is installed in a plant, there is no need to replace the whole equipment, which is a restraint for the growth of new sales of lamella clarifiers.

