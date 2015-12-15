Data Center Networking Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Data Center Networking market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Data Center Networking market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Data Center Networking market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Data Center Networking market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Data Center Networking market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Data Center Networking market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Data Center Networking market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

Segmentation

The report segments the global data center networking market on the basis of criteria such as network security equipment, networking products, end user, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of network security equipment, the global data center networking market is examined for intrusion prevention systems, VPN access device, and remote firewalls.

On the basis of networking product, the market is segmented into application delivery controller, storage area network components, switches, routers, and network optimization appliances. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Industry verticals using data center networking products and services include media and entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, education, government, and retail.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising popularity of virtualization, connected devices, and cloud computing are the factors influencing the overall development of the global data center networking and ultimately driving demand for products and services. The increasing usage of virtualization across a number of industries is driving the higher utilization on faster links to eliminate the requirement for physical aggregation switches.

The increasing popularity of cloud-ready data centers is also acting as a lucrative growth opportunity for the data center networking market. Cloud computing signifies a new way to consume and deliver services on a shared network and IT infrastructure. Formerly, IT software and hardware were acquired and provisioned onsite. With cloud computing, the same software and hardware products are distributed on-demand in form of services above the network.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key companies operating in the highly competitive data center networking market profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Dell, Microsoft, Extreme Networks, Equinix, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Hewlett Packard, and Intel.

All the players running in the global Data Center Networking market are elaborated thoroughly in the Data Center Networking market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Data Center Networking market players.

