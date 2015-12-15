Herbal Beauty Products Market Outlook – Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends 2016-2026

Increasing demand for green labeled cosmetics products at affordable prices is expected to drive the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market

In terms of value, Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period and is expected to reach at US$ 2,571.2 Mn by 2026 end. Increasing demand for green labeled cosmetics products at affordable price is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is currently witnessing major trends like shifting preference of consumers towards multipurpose, long-lasting herbal cosmetics products, specialised products and others.

Availability of wide range of herbal cosmetics in retail outlets bodes well for the market

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1756

Increasing adoption of products with naturally-derived herbal ingredients for acne, skin and hair problems especially in Asia Pacific region is expected to further drive demand for herbal beauty products market in Europe and Asia Pacific over the forecast period. In addition, availability of wide range of herbal cosmetics in retail outlets coupled with regular launch of new and innovative herbal beauty products by the manufacturers is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The supermarket distribution channel segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% by 2026 end

Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market has been segmented by distribution channel which includes supermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, drugstores, beauty salons and online/direct selling. Among all the distribution channel segment supermarket segment is projected to account for highest share in terms of value registering a CAGR of 4.6% by 2026 end. Specialty stores segment has been estimated to occupy the second largest share accounting for 21.1% value share in 2015.

The skin care segment is estimated to represent highest value share of 45.7% in 2016 and remain dominant over the forecast period

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1756

On the basis of type, Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market has been segmented into hair care, skin care, fragrance and oral care. Among all these segments, skin care segment has been estimated to represent highest value share of 45.7% in 2016 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for herbal ingredients to avoid skin and acne problems is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Skin care segment is further sub-segmented as cleanser & toner, cream & lotion, facewash & scrub and others.

Among all these, sub-segment cream and lotion is expected to account for major value share over the forecast period. Hair care segment is expected to occupy second largest position on the pie in terms of revenue contribution. Hair care segment is further sub-segmented as hair oil, powder, shampoo, conditioner and others. Oral care segment is expected to represent substantial growth over the forecast period. The segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value growth by 2026 end.

China is expected to represent a relatively high value share over the forecast period

On the basis of region, the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market is segmented into Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). Among all these region Asia Pacific has been estimated to dominate the overall market in terms of value in 2015. In APAC region, market in China is expected to represent a relatively high value share over the forecast period.

Key players dominating the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market

Key players in the Europe & Asia Pacific herbal beauty products market include Bio Veda Action Research Co., VLCC Personal Care Ltd., Surya Brasil, Dabur India Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Lotus Herbals, Hemas Holdings Plc, Sheahnaz Herbals Inc., and Herballife International of America Inc.

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1756/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]

Web- https://www.xploremr.com