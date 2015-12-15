Security Solutions Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Security Solutions market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

Security solutions are developed for product manufacturers, trade distributors, software solution providers, system integrators, network providers, research organizations, housing developers, investors, and among others. The growing need for security solutions in order to safeguard property, rights, and individuals is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market. The increasing developments in the fields of IoT, defense, construction, and technology among others are also projected to favor market growth. The increasing sophistication in the nature of attacks, whether internal or external, have boosted the uptake innovative security solutions.

Global Security Solutions Market: Market Potential

Companies are focusing on delivering better systems that are reliable and worth the investment in the long run. In complete tandem with this consumer sentiment, Elbit Systems of America, LLC showcased its border security solutions at a recent expo. The latest solutions offer command and control, comprehensive surveillance systems, unmanned aircraft systems, and broadband systems. The company spokesman stated that the new solutions are expected to offer a better situational awareness at the border. The latest sensors, modular architecture, and the flexibility to integrate technical and physical solutions have allowed to company to provide better solutions over the years.

Global Security Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic point of view, the global security solutions market can be divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Of these regions, the Asia Pacific security solutions market is expected to soar in the coming years. The improving disposable incomes and changing infrastructure with development of highways, railways, and airports are projected to make a significant contribution to the regional market. The demand for security solutions across Asia Pacific are expected to remain in the coming years as the external and internal threats remain on the rise. The increasing incidence of thefts, robberies, and crime are also estimated to encourage the sales of various types of security solutions in the region during the forecast period.

The Americas and Europe are also expected show a positive growth in the global security solutions market. The high adoption of technology in these regions is assessed to be the prime growth driver for both the regional market. Additionally, the higher value of human life in the developed regions is also projected to make a serious contribution to the revenue of the overall market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global security solutions market are Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Control4, ASSA ABLOY AB, Honeywell International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Tyco International Ltd (U.S.), UTC Fire & Security, ADT Corp, Alarm.com, Allegion, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Ingersoll Rand Solutions, Nortek Security & Control LLC, SECOM Co., Ltd, Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd, Stanley Security Solutions, and Axis Communications AB.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Security Solutions market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

