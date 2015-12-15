Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) industry.

Key Trends

The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has brought about the development of advanced VFD technologies that make fans, pumps, ACs, and other devices smarter. Effecting efficiency, these devices can boost the production rate via fewer errors. Lower maintenance costs and high lifespan of equipment that deploy variable frequency drives are some other benefits of these devices.

As these devices are capable of significantly reducing energy costs, consequently bringing down the cost of production, the demand for variable frequency drives will increase substantially. Moreover, as no other method of AC electric motor control can harmonize the speed of the motor with the load requirement, the market will witness a further impetus.

On the other hand, vulnerability of smart variable frequency drives to cyber-attacks might impede the growth of the market. However, the impact of this restraint will be nullified by the emergence of cutting-edge VFD technologies.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Market Potential

Product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are being increasingly adopted by a number of market players. For instance, in March 2016, Ideal Power Inc. announced the successful testing and demonstration of its new variable frequency drive that uses its patented Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA). The new VFDs are apt at controlling the speed of electric motors used across numerous products such as conveyor motors, pumps, HVAC blowers and compressors, and cranes.

Similarly, in July 2016, a new family of VFDs for pumps that supply continuous water pressure throughout the selected location was introduced by Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Regional Outlook

The changing regulatory policies and new legislations in different countries of Europe have been fuelling the market in this region. The North America market is expected to hold a major share of the global market thanks to the deployment of VFDs across several industries such as HVAC, packaging, pumping, and machinery equipment. Initiatives aimed at the reduction of carbon emissions and energy footprint by regions such as California have also been aiding growth.

The expeditious growth in infrastructure and urbanization backed by the propitious industrial development in several countries of Asia Pacific are likely to station the region at the fore during the forecast period. Latin America appears to be the fastest growing region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also slated for considerable expansion.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Competitive Analysis

Several manufacturers are receiving orders for their variable frequency drives. For instance, in March 2017, WE Tech Solutions, a prominent provider of energy efficient solutions, received an order for its permanent magnet shaft generator solution from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSS). Likewise, Simark Controls Ltd., a leading supplier of hybrid power solutions to the mobile and stationary power generation markets, entered an agreement with an oil producer based in Alberta under which it will deliver its variable frequency drive systems to the oil producer.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for variable frequency drive market are WEG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Emerson Electric Co., and Danfoss.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.