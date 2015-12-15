Vegan Meat Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2019 – 2029

PMR’s report on global Vegan Meat market

The global market of Vegan Meat is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Vegan Meat market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Vegan Meat market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Vegan Meat market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Some of the key players of vegan meat market are Beyond Meat, Gardein, Tofurky, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Lightlife, Boca, MorningStar Farms, Quorn, The Herbivorous Butcher, Schouten, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Vegan Meat Market-

As the demand for plant-based food products is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global vegan meat market during the forecast period. Since the increasing concern of animal welfare is also impacting the food and beverage industry, consumption of meat alternatives is expected to grow in the future. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global vegan meat market.

Global Vegan Meat Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is leading in the global vegan meat market by showing the highest value share due to the high consumption of vegan products in the region. Whereas, North America is followed by is also showing the significant value share in the global vegan meat market and the major reason is the strong impact of veganism in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global vegan meat market due to increasing consumer spending for food products coupled with the rapid urbanization in these regions.

