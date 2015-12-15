Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Highlights On Evolution 2017 – 2025

Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) are included:

key developments, including IIoT and operational technology implementations where tens of thousands of identities need to be managed.

ForgeRock’s uniquely designed solution caters to the IoT scale will take consumer IAM offerings to the next level. The solution will potentially help its clients significantly expand their customer base across a wide range of industries such as the financial services, retail, telecommunication and media, automotive, and healthcare.

Global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America and Europe are prominent markets for consumer IAM solutions. The uptake of consumer IAM technologies in these regions is stimulated by the implementation of stricter regulations pertaining to the security of consumers’ information. One such is the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in the EU. A large number of organizations, especially SMEs, are adopting advanced consumer IAM services to gain a significant edge over others. The Asia Pacific market for consumer IAM solutions is projected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The substantial demand is mainly attributed to increasing IT spending by enterprises in major economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

Global Consumer Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Competitive Analysis

Vendors in the consumer IAM market are keen on providing innovative solutions and disruptive technologies to consolidate their shares in major regions. These solutions help customers meet their diverse security needs. The launch of disruptive technologies is expected to intensify the competition in the marketplace. Several companies prefer outsourcing IAM functions to provide a better consumer experience. Major players vying for a sustained share in the consumer IAM market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Janrain, Okta, Inc., Ubisecure, ForgeRock, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya, Inc., and LoginRadius Inc.

