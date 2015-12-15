Top Display Technologies and Devices Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry2018 – 2028

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Top Display Technologies and Devices industry.

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for quantum dots is expected to follow an exponential growth track owing to the increasing emphasis on products with high-resolution quality, superior performance, and cost-effectiveness. The adoption of the quantum dot technology is gaining traction. The emergence of LED with quantum dots luminophores is likely to fuel the quantum dots display market in the foreseeable future. These luminophores offer benefits such as excellent quantum yield, high stability, low energy consumption, narrow emission band, and low cost.

The market for OLED is also expected to tread along a healthy growth track. OLED displays are being increasingly adopted in consumer electronic products such as tablets, televisions, wearable devices, and smartphones. The market is witnessing a transformation with the advent of flexible displays and flexible lighting. The increasing adoption of OLED technology in smart devices, favorable government initiatives for OLED lighting research, and incessant technological advancements are key factors favoring the growth of the OLED market.

The demand for screenless displays is likely to grow rapidly in the coming years. The rising preference for smart solutions to traditional displays is propelling the demand for these displays. The screenless display is emerging at a promising pace. It has the capability to display information without the presence of actual screens.

Global Top Display Technologies and Devices Market: Regional and Competitive Outlook

The key regional markets covered in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America will be an attractive destination for investments in the field of display technologies and devices during the forecast period. The domicile of leading manufacturers is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. The U.S. presents a large market for smart devices and is a center of rapid technological advancements and is, therefore, a major contributor to the growth of the region.

The leading players are allocating sizeable funds to the research and development of technologies that can be a game changer in the global top display technologies and devices market. They are focusing on product portfolio diversification to consolidate their presence in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are LG Display Co., Ltd. Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Google Inc., Innolux Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, QD Vision Inc., and Microvision Inc.

