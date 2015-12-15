Cognac Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2019 to 2027

Segmentation- Cognac Market

The Cognac Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Cognac Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Cognac Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Cognac across various industries. The Cognac Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The Cognac Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the Cognac Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Cognac Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Cognac Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Cognac Market

market players are hopping on the ‘craft spirit’ bandwagon and are developing new products to satiate this ever-evolving demand. The transition toward craft spirits is likely to further intensify in the coming future, adding new possibilities to the near-term outlook of global cognac market.

How are Market Players Winning over the ‘New-Age’ Consumers?

The global cognac market space reflects a fair degree of consolidation, with the top players accounting for a hefty chunk of the global market share. The top five players – Jas Hennessy & Co., the Rémy Cointreau Group, Courvoisier, Martell, and Otard (Chateau de Cognac) – command for nearly 75-80% of the global market share and remain highly focused on vertical integration. Hennessy, the cognac brand of Jas Hennessy and Co., is likely to continue being ‘chart-topping’ with a series of impressive sales recorded in both 2017 and 2018. The mid-level and emerging players in the global market space – Camus Cognac, Thomas Hine & Co., ABK6, and Delamain to name a few – continue to focus on geographical expansion strategies and boost their product pipeline with newer additions of cognac.

Growing number of cognac producing companies are focusing on experimenting with ‘non-traditional’ methods of producing and marketing their products. The major objective behind this strategic move is to change the ‘pre-conceived’ image of cognac i.e. either a fusty ‘after-food’ drink or a status symbol. With upsurge in demand for cognac, leading players operating in the global cognac market are introducing lifestyle events as a means of extending the brand’s reach and enhancing consumer interaction. Market players are also making use of social media channels as their key marketing arsenal, given that consumers are heavily relying on social media advertisements for making pragmatic purchase decisions.

