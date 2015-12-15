Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

An electronic data capture (EDC) brings about quicker access to data, accuracy, and ensures data security with appropriate technical controls. Besides, it also brings about compliance with regulatory requirements – a factor that has majorly underpinned its demand as most clinical trials fall flat on their face because of being unable to satisfy regulatory needs that delay drugs in becoming commercially available.

Moreover, an electronic data capture (EDC) aids in upping efficiency of clinical trials because of its user-friendly navigation. It easy to locate and filter what is needed. To top it all off, an electronic data capture (EDC) comes in different price ranges to suit every budget. Plus, in the long run, it helps to save money notwithstanding the upfront investment. On account of the aforementioned unique perceived benefits, EDC systems are seeing significant uptake.

Other factors lending support to the market are the growing complications in managing clinical information generated before, during, and after the trial and continued technological improvements in the systems.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Market Potential

The global market for electronic data capture (EDC) is highly dynamic with new developments constantly reshaping the competitive contours. Some such recent developments to have rocked the market are the raising of $30 million by clinical trial software company Medrio from Questa Capital Management for building of new software programs and the extending of partnership between CROS NT and Medidata that would enable the former’s customers’ access to Medidata’s electronic data capture (EDC) solution.

The cloud-based delivery systems for electronic data capture (EDC) services are primed for healthy growth in the near future on account of soaring demand, which in turn would be stoked by the greater efficiency in different applications, namely the trial design, data collection, and monitoring and report generation such modes of delivery bring about.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the main segments of the market electronic data capture (EDC) are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of them, North America is a key region due to the high degree of awareness about the benefits of such systems and strict regulations relating to handling with clinical information. Presence of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the region is also said to be catalyzing market growth in the region.

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market: Competitive Analysis

In order to gauge the competition prevailing in the global market for electronic data capture (EDC), the report profiles companies such as Oracle Corporation; Medidata Solutions, Inc.; BioClinica; Parexel International Corporation; eClinicalSolutions; Merge Healthcare, Inc.; Openclinica, LLC., OmniComm Systems, Inc.; and Acceliant.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Electronic Data Capture (EDC) market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

