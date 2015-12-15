Cryocooler Market to Develop Rapidly by2017 – 2025

Cryocooler Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Cryocooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cryocooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cryocooler Market Segment by Manufacturers

Key Trends

The global cryocooler market is primarily driven by the rising demand for medical systems and a dearth of helium. The market is also propelled by the use of cryocoolers in microsatellites and space systems. Expanding defense budgets and rising investments in the defense technology are supporting the implementation of cryocoolers in the military sector. On the flip side, however, the market is likely to be hindered by the high cost of cryocoolers. In addition to this, the high consumption of power will prove to be a hindrance.

Global Cryocooler Market: Market Potential

Considering the immense potential this market presents, companies are partnering with government and research organizations in order to expand their operations. A case in point would be Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corporation, who was awarded the US$18 mn contract to design, test, and deliver a cryocooler for NASA. Developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the innovative cryocooler will be launched in 2018 and will be used in the Landsat-9 spacecraft to freeze the Space Telescope’s mid-infrared instrument (MIRI).

Companies are also expanding their operations and end-use portfolios by shifting focus on new and emerging cryocooler markets and by offering a wider range of systems and services respectively. For instance, Japan-based Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. recently expanded its business in China and set up a much larger facility in Shanghai. The firm also offers customers a number of value-added services and after-sales services. This has enabled it to strengthen its foothold in the cryocooler market.

Global Cryocooler Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the cryocooler market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for a significant share in the global market. While the use of cryocoolers in the medical sector is a key factor driving the North America market, the increasing use of these systems in the military sector is likely to offer potential for growth. In the medical industry, cryocoolers are used for proton therapy in treating cancer; in the military sector, they are being used for missile guidance and satellite monitoring. In November 2015, the USS Gerald R Ford – the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carrier – was installed using cryocooler technology.

During the course of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific cryocooler market is slated to witness strong growth as well. This can be attributed to the rising usage of cryocoolers in space, medical, research and development, and military applications.

Companies mentioned in the report

Advanced Research Systems, Inc., Sunpower, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Cryomech, Inc., Chart Industries, Inc., DH Industries BV, Superconductor Technologies Inc., Janis Research Company LLC, and Brooks Automation Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global cryocooler market. The vendor landscape of this market comprises hardware component manufacturers, prototype designers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Analysts have observed that a number of companies are focused on expanding their application portfolio into the energy and military sectors, recognizing the potential of cryocoolers here.

