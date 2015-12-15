Liquid Packaging Cartons Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2025

In this report, XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast of the global liquid packaging cartons market between 2017 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in five geographic regions along with market analysis for current market environment and future scenario during the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global liquid packaging cartons market for the period 2017–2025. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global liquid packaging cartons that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global liquid packaging cartons report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the liquid packaging cartons market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global liquid packaging cartons, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting growth of the liquid packaging cartons market.

Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, the attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the liquid packaging cartons market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis is provided.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1078

The global liquid packaging carton market is segmented by product type, opening type, material type, application and region. On the basis of product type, global liquid packaging carton market has been segmented into brick carton, gable top carton and shaped carton. On the basis of opening type, the market has been segmented into cut opening, straw hole opening, clip opening, twist opening and king twist opening.

On the basis of material type, global liquid packaging carton market has been segmented into uncoated paperboard, LDPE coated and aluminium. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into dairy products, wine & spirits, juice & drinks and other products. Furthermore, dairy products are sub-segmented into milk and yogurt & buttermilk. Moreover juice & drinks is also sub-segmented into fruit juice, tea, coconut water and carbonated soft drinks.

The next section of the report highlights the liquid packaging cartons, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2017–2025. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional liquid packaging cartons market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional liquid packaging cartons market for 2017–2025.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the liquid packaging cartons market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the liquid packaging cartons market is expected to develop in the future.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the liquid packaging cartons market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for global liquid packaging cartons market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the liquid packaging cartons market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the liquid packaging cartons market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1078

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for liquid packaging cartons globally, XploreMR developed the liquid packaging cartons ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on liquid packaging cartons market, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total liquid packaging cartons market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the liquid packaging cartons marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for liquid packaging cartons market include Elopak Inc., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Tetra Pak Inc., SIG Combibloc GmbH, Weyerhaeuser Co., IPI s.r.l., Refresco Gerber N.V., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co., Ltd & Adam Pack s.a.

Market Taxonomy

By Product type Brick Cartons Gable Top Cartons Shaped Cartons

By Opening type Cut Opening Straw Hole Opening Clip Opening Twist Opening King Twist Opening

By Material type Uncoated Paperboard LDPE Coated Aluminum

By Application Dairy Products Milk Yogurt & Butter Milk Wine & Spirits Juice & Drinks Fruit Juice Tea Coconut Water Carbonated Soft Drink Other Products

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1078/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]

Web- https://www.xploremr.com