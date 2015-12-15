Sports Equipment Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2020

The global sports equipment market is witnessing considerable growth over the last few years. Increasing the participation in sports activities, growing consumer awareness about health and fitness, and the emergence of e-commerce are some of the key drivers impelling growth of the sports equipment market. However, increasing availability of counterfeit products and rising prices of sports equipment are restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1741

The global sports equipment market consists of equipment for ball sports, adventure sports, fitness, golf, winter sports, and others sports, including archery, billiards, bowling, wheel sports, pogo sticks, and indoor games.

Among the various sports equipment segments, ball sports hold the largest market share. Increasing media coverage of various global sports events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and FIFA World Cups encourage the youth to take part in various sports. The sports equipment industry is swiftly embracing new technologies and adapting its products in order to keep pace with rapidly changing global trends.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1741

North America holds the largest market share for sports equipment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Developed markets in the U.S. and European countries dominate the sports equipment market. The U.S and Canada are the largest markets for sports equipment in North America.

Demand for sports equipment in the developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth prospects during the forecast period. During 2010–2013, the sports equipment market in Asia Pacific experienced greater growth rate as compared to that of other regions, including North America and Europe. Countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia are witnessing rapid economic growth. This, in turn, is expected to further drive the sports equipment market in Asia Pacific.

The report covers in-depth sports equipment market analysis, by product segment (ball sports, adventure sports, fitness equipment, golf equipment, winter sports, and other sports equipment) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) for the period 2010 to 2020.

Moreover, the current sports equipment market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and recent developments, have been covered in the report. The competitive landscape section of the sports equipment market report includes company’s revenue and number of product segment offered by the company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, products and services, financial performance, and recent developments.

Key Points Covered in the Report Market segmentation on the basis of product Geographic segmentation North America Europe Asia Pacific RoW Market size and forecast of the various segments and geographies for the period of 2010 to 2020 Company profiles of the leading companies operating in the market Porter’s five forces analysis of the market

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1741/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]

Web- https://www.xploremr.com