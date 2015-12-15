Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2022

Global Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material industry.

increasing demand for smartphones, growth in consumer electronics sector, growing investments in electronics sector and increasing focus on electronics miniaturization.

Underfill segment to maintain status quo throughout the period of assessment

The underfill segment in the product type category is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. This segment reflected a higher market share since past years and dominated the global market during the 2012-2016 timeline. It is likely to continue with this trend in the coming years and maintain its status quo. In 2017, this segment reflected a value of around US$ 147 Mn thus leading the global market. By the end of the year of assessment, this segment is poised to slate a value of more than US$ 260 Mn. The underfill segment is projected to grow at a high value CAGR throughout the forecast period as it is a preferred technology and has a high demand in the flip chips board type. This is the most lucrative segment from both revenue share ad growth perspectives.

Edge bonds to significantly contribute to the growth of the underfill segment

Underfill segment is further categorized into edge bonds and capillary fills sub segments. Of these, the edge bonds sub segment is expected to largely contribute to the market share of the parent segment. This sub segment is estimated to reach valuation of about US$ 165 Mn growing at a high value CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Edge bonds technology is expected to be growing at this high CAGR owing to their low cost, fast processing and better rework ability. Edge/Corner bonding improves the mechanical reliability performance of the board. The capillary fills sub segment is projected to grow at a relatively slow value CAGR of 4.4% during the said period.

