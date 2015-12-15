Automotive IoT Market : Quantitative Automotive IoT Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

Global Automotive IoT Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive IoT industry.



Drivers and Restraints

The automotive IoT is internet connected vehicles that can communicate with other vehicles and infrastructures. With the growing number of vehicles, especially in the urban locations, the need for real-time traffic alert is escalating. With the Internet of Things, it is possible to update the end-users about congestions on the road and alternate routes on the real time. This factor is the most prominent factor driving the market for automotive IoT. Considering it as the future of the automobile sector, several companies with financial might are aggressively investing on the research and development of new products and technologies pertaining to automotive IoT. This encouragement is significantly benefitting the global automotive IoT market. Growing number of telematics mandates by several governments, escalating demand for assisted and automated driving to reduce accidents, and exponential rise in smartphone usage are some of the other factors propelling the market. However, as this technology is still in development stage, it is not cost-effective, which is acting as a hindrance for the market’s growth rate.

Currently, in-vehicle communication contributes the maximum demand as far as communication type segment is concerned, providing accurate route to a user with real-time traffic updates, while infotainment accounts for the most demand in terms of application segment. Users can now use multimedia support and smart apps to connect with multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles, and enjoy streaming music, Internet radio, and social networking apps.

Global Automotive IoT Market: Regional Outlook

North America currently serves the maximum demand among all regions for automotive IoT, especially from the developed countries of the U.S. and Canada, which resides research and development units of several prominent companies. Consumers in these two countries have high buying power and high awareness levels about the new technology. The convergence of ICT sector, the automotive industry, and the transportation sector, is also expected to boost the North America automotive IoT market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the prominent companies currently operational in global automotive IoT market are Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., TOMTOM N.V., Thales SA, AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., General Motors, Audi AG, and Ford Motor Company.





