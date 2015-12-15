Medical Power Supply Devices Market Research Report and Outlook by 2017 – 2022

Power supply devices are discrete and stand-alone devices. At times, they are integrated into larger devices/equipment. Examples of applications where power supply devices are integrated into electronic devices include desktop computers, washing machines, refrigerators, and other consumer electronic devices. Some of the common types of power supply devices include DC power supplies, AC-DC power supplies, linear regulator, AC power supplies, switched mode power supplies, and programmable power. Of the various market segments, the medical application segment has been estimated to account for 4-5% share (in terms of revenue) of the global AC-DC and DC-DC power supply market by 2017 end. Major applications of medical power supplies include MRI, CT scan, and PET scanners. Increased demand for medical care at home is driving market growth currently. In fact, the market has seen traction in the sale of home healthcare devices, including those used for patient monitoring, therapeutic, and surgical applications.

XploreMR offers a five year forecast of the global medical power supply devices market between 2017 and 2022. This report covers the global medical power supply devices market performance in terms of value contribution. This section also includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, which are influencing the global medical power supply devices market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecasts the market on the basis of CAGR but also analyses the impact of the key parameters for each year of the forecast period. This helps clients to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. The absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of revenue opportunity in the market.

In order to evaluate the market size, revenue generated by the medical power supply devices manufacturers has been taken into consideration. Average selling price for each product across each region was taken into account for estimating market revenue across the respective regions. Additionally, a large number of various types of healthcare institutions in each region have been taken into consideration. Besides, an average number of beds and equipped with equipment requiring a power supply in each type of healthcare institutions have been taken into consideration to estimate the medical power supply market size Moreover, market estimates have been analyzed keeping in mind different factors including technology, environment, economic, legal, and social.

In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of the medical power supply devices market during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of data including secondary research, primary research, and data from paid databases. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, Internet sources, trade associations, agencies, and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools.

In the final section of this report on the medical power supply devices market, the competitive landscape is included in order to present the clients with a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain of the market, product portfolios, and key differentiators. This section is important for gleaning insights about the participants in the market’s ecosystem. Additionally, it enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of the providers in the market to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments.

By product type Standard medical power supply Open Frame Power Supply Devices Enclosed Power Supply Devices Encapsulated Power Supply Devices External Power Supply Devices Configurable medical power supply Open Frame Power Supply Devices Enclosed Power Supply Devices Encapsulated Power Supply Devices External Power Supply Devices

By Function AC-DC Power Supply Devices DC-DC Converters

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Long Term Care Centers Rehabilitation Centers Diagnostic Centers Home Care Settings

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)

