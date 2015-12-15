Adventure Tourism Market 2020 Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

Adventure Tourism Market basic on key factors driving the growth is developing government initiatives for the promotion of tourism. Moreover, growth in social media trend is creating beneficial opportunities for the adventure tourism service providers, since Facebook is one the most preferred social networking site among the tourists. On the other hand, adventure travelling involve a lot of risk along with irregular weather conditions are some major factor that can restraint the growth of the industry.

The global market of adventure tourism has been segmented by different type, sales channel, activity, age group, type of traveler and geography. Further, type segment of the market is sub-segmented into soft, hard and others. Likewise, activity is sub-divided into water-based activity, land-based activity and air-based activity. Type of traveler is segregated into friends/group, solo, couple and family.

In addition, soft sub-segment of type segment leads the global adventure tourism market, due to the moderate to low risks involved. Moreover, land-based activity is probable of dominating the global market in upcoming years, as less skill-set is involved when compared with water-based and air-based activities.

On the basis of age group, market is fragmented into 30-41 Years, 42-49 years, below 30 years and 50 years & above. Sales channel segment of the adventure tourism market has been categorized to travel agent as well as direct. Furthermore geographically, the market has been analyzed across several key regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register growth at substantial CAGR and acquire the major adventure tourism market share across the globe. Moreover, some of the major factors contributing towards the growth of regional market include economic growth, intensifying competition, simplification of travel restrictions as well as progressive strategies adopted for promotion by the regional tourism organizations.

Key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global adventure tourism market include G Adventures Inc., TUI AG., ROW Adventures, InnerAsia Travel Group Inc., REI Adventures, Austin Adventures Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Management Services Inc., Intrepid Group Limited, Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A and Mountain Travel Sobek.

Key segments of the global adventure tourism market include:

Type Segment

Hard

Soft

Others

Activity Segment

Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

Type of Travelers Segment

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

Age Group Segment

Below 30 Years

30-41 Years

42-49 Years

50 Years & Above

Sales Channel Segment

Travel Agent

Direct

Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Adventure Tourism Market’:

– Future prospects as well as global adventure tourism market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including type, sales channel, activity, age group, type of traveler and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

