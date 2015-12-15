People Counting System Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of People Counting System market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Drivers and Restraints

The rising number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and retail stores is boosting the adoption of people counting technologies worldwide. Retailers need to monitor footfalls at their shops periodically to remain competitive. By knowing the traffic to sales ratio, retailers can accurately compare stores on the basis of sales volume. Moreover, the availability of easy set-up and low-cost solutions is escalating the growth of the market. The market is also witnessing a sharp rise in the demand for people counting solutions in the transport sector. The future of the market looks bright with technological advancements.

On the other hand, the robust growth of the e-commerce industry and the expanding online sales channel pose a considerable threat to the brick and mortar commerce, which in turn is adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Global People Counting System Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of supermarkets, retail stores, and shopping malls are attracting international players to invest in the region. In addition, conducive government initiatives are encouraging the presence of foreign retailers in India, which is also leading to the rising number of retail stores in Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore will be the sites of high growth rate throughout the same span.

Moreover, the presence of infrastructure such as train stations, airports, and bus stations along with a large number of upcoming projects are triggering the deployment of people counting systems. The expansion of the hospitality industry is also facilitating the growth of the region.

Global People Counting System Market: Competitive Landscape

Product innovation and technological advancements are of critical importance to key manufacturers in the global people counting system market to stay relevant in the market. They are focusing on portfolio diversification through partnerships and mergers in order to strengthen their position in the market. Some of the key players in the global people counting system market are Axis Communication AB, RetailNext Inc., InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., IEE S.A., Eurotech S.p.A., Countwise LLC, Xovis AG, Axiomatic Technology Limited, IRIS-GmbH, IEE S.A., Point Grey Research Inc., and ShopperTrak.

