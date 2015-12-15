External Fixators Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast on the global external fixators market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the global external fixators market.

In terms of revenue, the global external fixators market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global external fixators market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global external fixators market are presented in the report.

Globally, the increasing demand for technologically advanced external fixators, for improved and accurate treatment of orthopedic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the global external fixators market over the forecast period. An orthopedic disorder is a disabling joint disorder, which is globally affecting millions of people. Globally, there are more than 8.9 million fractures annually caused by osteoporosis. Thus, the increasing population with orthopaedic disorder is expected to create a huge demand for external fixators over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is also expected to drive the growth of the global external fixators market as people aged 60 years and above are at a high risk of developing degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, and low bone density. According to the World Population Prospects, 2017, the number of geriatric population (aged 60 years and above) is expected to be more than double (2.1 billion) by 2050 and to more than triple (3.1 billion) by 2100. Furthermore, rising incidence of road accidents and sports-related injuries is the other factor expected to trigger the growth of the global external fixators market over the forecast period. In athletics, traumatic injuries to the extremities are very common, where early diagnosis and initial treatment is important. According to the WHO, road traffic injuries are estimated to be the ninth leading cause of deaths globally, which is predicted to become the seventh leading cause of deaths by 2030. These are the major factors that are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of the global external fixators market over the forecast period.

To understand and evaluate opportunities in the global external fixators market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of product type, application and end user. The report provides analysis of the global external fixators market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different external fixators types. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global external fixators market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section allows clients to better equip with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The subsequent section of the report provides analysis of the external fixators market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The regions covered in the report include: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ China Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

The next section provides competitive edge of the global external fixators market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the external fixators market. The competition landscape section provides a dashboard view of the activities of major players in the global external fixators market. The company profiles section provides information on the key offerings of each player in the global external fixators market, their direct & indirect presence, revenue, key developments and strategies and SWOT analysis. The key players included in this report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes Inc.), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Orthofix International N.V., Ortho-SUV Ltd., Response Ortho LLC, and Tasar?mmed T?bbi Mamüller San. Tic. Ltd. ?ti, among others.

The next section analyses the external fixators market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The product types covered in the report include: Manual Fixator Computer-Aided External Fixator

The next section analyses the external fixators market on the basis of application and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The application covered in the report include: Orthopedic Deformities Fracture Fixation Infected Fracture or Non-Unions Limb Correction Others

The next section analyses the external fixators market on the basis of the end users and presents forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. The end users covered in the report include: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Orthopedic and Trauma Centers

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global external fixators market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by the external fixators market. To understand the key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global external fixators market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index will help providers to identify the existing market opportunities.

