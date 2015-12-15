6 Tips for Staying Productive When Studying at Home

Home is an excellent environment for studying because it’s comfortable and free from pressure. However, comfort may become disadvantageous if you don’t apply some tips to remain productive while at home.

In this context, you’ll find six tips that will help you stay productive as you study from home. Writemyessayz.com prepared these six tips to follow:

1. Take Notes

Every time you study online or offline, you should write down a few things. Research shows that we remember things for a longer period when we write it down. Since you can read directly from your computer screen or textbook, you may see no reason to write anything on paper. However, for retention, take notes.

2. Time Your Coffee Wisely

Recent findings reveal that consumption of coffee early in the morning is unhealthy. Early in the morning, our body produces cortisol, which is an alertness hormone. If you consume coffee while this hormone is active in your body, your stress level will rise. Coffee contains caffeine, which is also good for alertness. You must avoid a combination of caffeine and cortisol in your body by taking coffee only at specific times. The best times to drink coffee is from 10 am to 12 pm, and 2 pm to 5 pm.

3. Don’t Stay Indoors All Day

Socialization plays a good role in the way our brain and body work. If you don’t socialize with people for too long, your brain will start to respond differently, and your productivity level will fall. To avoid this, go for a walk after studying for a couple of hours. You can have your lunch in a nearby restaurant or order coffee in a coffee shop. Make sure you relate with people during the day.

4. Make Use of To-do List

Write down every aspect that you plan to study. It will serve as a goal, and you’ll feel like achieving it fast. That will make you study faster, instead of playing around your study. Neatly cross out each task as you achieve them. This is often satisfying as it let you know that you are progressing.

5. Set Apart A Section for Study

Find a good place to study within the home. There are some places within the house where it’s not advisable to study. One of such places is on your bed. Studying on your bed is a way of tempting yourself to sleep. To avoid unnecessary temptation and distraction, find a good place, and set it up for study. This will increase the number of productive hours you get each day.

6. Get Chores Out of The Way

Thoughts of unfinished chores may hinder you from concentrating while studying. Give yourself the chance to focus fully by completing all necessary chores before you start studying. That way, you won’t have to interrupt your studies to complete chores.

Conclusion

At home, you can be productive as you can in a school or library. It’s just a matter of applying simple productivity tips that keep you on track. During your next study at home, apply the tips that you’ve learned from this article. You’ll find yourself performing beyond your usual limit.