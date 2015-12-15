TS2 SPACE in the fight against coronavirus in Europe

Due to the wide range of satellite telecommunications services provided for entities of strategic importance to Poland, TS2 SPACE has been included in an official list of key entities vital to the operation of critical state infrastructure. The list is maintained by the Government Centre for Security and includes companies that are not part of the critical infrastructure, but are vital to ensuring continuity of its operation. This is of particular importance in supporting activities related to the prevention, counteraction and eradication of COVID-19, other infectious diseases and crisis situations caused by them.

– We always make every effort to ensure the highest level quality of telecommunications services provided by our company. This has earned us the trust of our customers including not only industrial enterprises and state institutions strategic for the country, but also private companies and individuals – says Marcin Frąckiewicz, CEO.

The critical infrastructure is vital to the functioning of the state and the lives of its citizens. For example, critical infrastructure includes health protection and rescue systems, fuel, energy, food and water supply systems. As a result of force majeure events or as a consequence of human activities, the critical infrastructure may be damaged and its operation affected, endangering the lives and property of citizens. At the same time, those events may affect the economic development of the country. This is why the security of critical infrastructure is one of the top priorities for Poland.