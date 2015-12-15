Covid-19 Impact on Voice Biometrics Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Voice Biometrics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Voice Biometrics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Voice biometrics is utilized for voice recognition through analysis of an individuals pitch, speech, voice and tone. In terms of security, it has a great advantage over passwords, as a password can be easily tracked or hacked; voice of an individual is as distinctive and unique as a fingerprint.

a voice is recognized in two patterns, namely text-dependent and text-independent. Gaining popularity among various sectors such as the entertainment industry, cloud computing, social networking, and building security is one of the major factors responsible to drive the growth of the voice biometrics market. Furthermore, huge demand for high-level security in the financial sector and increasing public awareness are also expected to provide growth to the market. A major factor restricting the growth of the market are issues related to privacy and high cost.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Agnitio, American Safety Council, Bioid, Nuance Communications, OneValult, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Hardware

Software

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Banking and Financial Service

Government Agency

Healthcare Industry

Mobile devices

