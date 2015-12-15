Global Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Hydrocephalus Shunts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydrocephalus Shunts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

CSF diversion devices or shunts have been used successfully and have become the primary therapy for hydrocephalus treatment for nearly 60 years.

An implanted shunt diverts CSF from the ventricles within the brain or the subarachnoid spaces around the brain and spinal cord to another body region where it will be absorbed.

Shunts typically consist of three major components:

An inflow (proximal or closer to the inflow site) catheter, which drains CSF from the ventricles or the subarachnoid space; this tube leaves the brain through a small hole in the skull and then runs for a short distance under the skin.

A valve mechanism, which regulates differential pressure or controls flow through the shunt tubing; this device is connected to the proximal catheter and lies between the skin and the skull, usually on top of the head or just behind the ear.

An outflow (distal or farther away from the inflow site) catheter, which runs under the skin and directs CSF from the valve to the abdominal (or peritoneal) cavity, heart or other suitable drainage site

Other shunt components may include reservoirs and/or chambers for CSF sampling or injecting medications or dyes, on/off devices, anti-siphon or other flow-compensating devices, or auxiliary catheters to modify performance or adapt the basic system to the patient’s specialized needs. In selected cases (such as when cysts or subarachnoid fluid collections are drained), a shunt may not contain a valve or a very low resistance valve may be used.

Puerto Rico is the largest supplier of Hydrocephalus Shunts, with a production market share nearly 42.88%. Massachusetts is the second largest supplier of Hydrocephalus Shunts, enjoying production market share nearly 36.49%.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Adjustable Valves

Monopressure Valves

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adult

Child

The Hydrocephalus Shunts key manufacturers in this market include:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Integra LifeSciences

SOPHYSA

B.BRAUN

…

