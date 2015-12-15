Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Teeth Whitening Products market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Teeth Whitening Products market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Teeth whitening products is products that can either restore natural teeth shade or whiten teeth beyond natural shade.

Teeth whitening products can be divided into two categories: surface whiteners and bleaches.

Surface whiteners help remove surface stains physically or chemically. Products in this category mainly include dental scalers, chewing gums, toothpastes, gels and whitening kits, rinses, paint-on films and strips.

Bleaches are generally based on peroxides and are able to change the inborn color of teeth.

Based on the different conditions of teeth, two different kinds of methods will be adopted accordingly. Vital bleaching is done on “living” teeth and can remove the color caused by food, tobacco or age. While for teeth which is no longer “alive” non-vital bleaching will be applied to alter the changed color caused by root canal.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Colgate Palmolive and P&G have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to U.K., Unilever has become as a global leader. In Japan, Lion Company leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Guangdong and Yunnan province.

Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as P&G whose plant is located in Guangdong and Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Colgate who take their advantage merge with Sanxiao, whose key market is in China.

In 2019, the global Teeth Whitening Products market size was US$ 14480 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Teeth Whitening Products market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Teeth Whitening Products industry.

Global Teeth Whitening Products market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Teeth Whitening Products market: Segment Analysis

Global Teeth Whitening Products market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. It includes revenue analysis of each region for the year 2015 to 2026.

Global Teeth Whitening Products market: Key Players

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Surface Whiteners

Bleaches

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Professionally Applied

Consumer Applied

Competitive Landscape:

The Teeth Whitening Products key manufacturers in this market include:

P&G

Colgate Palmolive

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

GSK

Church &Dwight

Henkel

Lion

Ultradent Products

Trident Gum

Wrigley

Peelu

KöR Whitening

Hawley & Hazel Chemical

YUNAN BAIYAO

Beyond

Philips

Dentsply

DenMat

WOODPECKER

LM

Golden Eagles

Poseida

W&H

NSK

EMS

Dentamerica

LUSTER

Pac-Dent

