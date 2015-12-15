Identity and Access Management Market Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Market Share, Forecast To 2027- EMC, Centrify, Sailpoint Technologies, Hitachi ID Systems, Okta, Netiq, Dell, Microsoft, Oracle, CA and IBM

Identity and access management solutions provides ability to manage electronic identity for accessing information and resources System security and providing secure environment is emerging as one of the top most priorities for organization, considering the increasing incident of insider threats, which may result into loss of critical information and financial losses. Increasing compliance adherence requirement is also pushing the adoption for advanced identity and access management solutions.Rising adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends, increasing usage of mobile devices for work, complex web applications threats are hindering the traditional solutions and models of Identity and access management, and pushing the innovation envelope for further development of advanced models and solutions which can cater according to today’s dynamic requirements.

The Identity and access management market is segmented on the basis of component into password management, audit, compliance, and governance, single sign-on., directory services and provisioning Further, on the basis of deployment type the Identity and access management market is segmented into cloud and On-premise. The Identity and access management market is also divided on the basis of end user type into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. The Identity and access management market is bifurcated on the basis of industry vertical into telecom and IT, public sector and utilities, BFSI, retail, education, energy, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences and others. The global Identity and access management market is also bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000169/

Some Of The Leading Players in Global Market:

EMC Corporation

Centrify Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi ID Systems Inc.

Okta, Inc.

Netiq Corporation

Dell Software

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

Increasing focus of enterprises towards compliances management, increasing security concerns among data sensitive industry like telecommunications, and banking, insurance and financial industry services and high mobility adoption trends are some of the factors that are driving the Identity and access management market. Low trust factor on cloud services for providing identity assurance is one of the reasons that may slow down the growth of Identity and access management solutions among various industry verticals. Increasing BYOD and mobility trends and providing solutions via hybrid model are among the factors that are expected to provide high opportunities for various Identity and access management market players that are operating in this particular market.

North America holds one of the largest share in the global Identity and access management market. High technical adoption trends and high awareness among end users in North American region has fueled the growth of the Identity and access management market. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing Identity and access management market and provides lucrative opportunity for various solutions vendors, due to increasing regulatory compliances and increasing number of connected devices.

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000169/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]