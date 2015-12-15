Covid-19 Impact on BoPET Polyester Film Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on BoPET Polyester Film market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on BoPET Polyester Film market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BoPET Polyester Film is stretched in two different directions. The resulting film is water resistant and typically transparent. It is known for its high tensile strength, good chemical resistance, and gas and aroma barriers. It is typically used for food packaging and as a protective covering over paper.

The industry is in a rapid stage of development, especially in China. China has witnessed more and more capacity being released in the recent few years. Due to low technology barrier and wide usages, the industry is relatively fragmented in terms of manufacturers and consumers.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Toray, SKC Films, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi, Polyplex, Kolon, Jindal, JBF, SRF, Terphane, Uflex, PT Trias Sentosa, Polinas, Coveme, Jiangsu Shuangxing, Jiangsu Xingye, Kanghui Petrochemical, Ouya (Cifu), Billion Indusrial Hildings, Ningbo Jinyuan, Shaoxing Weiming, Shaoxing Xiangyu, DDN, Jianyuanchun, Fuweifilm, Qiangmeng Industry, Jiangsu Yuxing, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film

Based on the Application:

Packaging

Industrial & Specialties

Electrical

Imaging

